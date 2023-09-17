Jimmy Odukoya, the first son of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has been declared as the new General Overseer of the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Pastor also assumed the office of the Chairman of the Board of Trustee of the Church as announced by a member of the Trustee, on Sunday.

Breaking: Late Pastor Odukoya's son, Jimi becomes church's general overseer



Jimmy Odukoya, the first son of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has been declared as the new General Overseer of the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos. pic.twitter.com/fIe3BXFD3g — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) September 17, 2023

The late Odukoya, died on August 7 in the United States, and buried this month.

His first son will take over as the senior pastor officially from September 30.

“Pastor Jimmy is now our senior pastor and he is the chairman of the Board of Trustees,” the board member told to the cheering congregation.

Jimmy, who is a Nollywood actor, got his education at the Oral Roberts University, United States.

His sister, Tolu Tolu Odukoya Ijogun is the new associate Pastor of the Church.