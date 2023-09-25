Breaking: Lagos Deputy Gov Hamzat arrives tribunal amid heavy security presence 

Lagos Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat has arrived at the Lagos Governorship Election Petition Tribunal at the Rosaline Omotoso Court house in Ikeja.

The tribunal is set to deliver judgment in the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Azeez Olajideca.k.a Jandor, against his election and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Hamzat, amid heavy security presence, arrived at the tribunal around 9.20 a.m. accompanied by some aides.

The deputy governor sat with a close ally behind the space allocated to counsels in the court.

The tribunal members include Justice Arum Igyen Ashom, Justice Mikhail Abdullahi, and Justice I.P. Braimoh.

Security has been beefed up around the court where members of the tribunal are to deliver judgment.

As early as 7.00 am, a large contingent of policemen in combat gear were seen at the roundabout near Lagos University Teaching Hospital ( LASUTH), Ikeja to ensure security.

A bomb disposal vehicle and more contingent of policemen were also positioned around the courthouse where judgment is to be delivered.

The police and the security personnel of the Ikeja High Court screened all those coming in.

They stopped political supporters from accessing the court.