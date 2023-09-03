Home » Entertainment » UPDATED: Seyi, Ike, two others evicted from BBNaija All Stars show
Entertainment

September 3, 2023

UPDATED: Seyi, Ike, two others evicted from BBNaija All Stars show

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Seyi, Ike, Lucy and Prince have been evicted from the reality show.

Their eviction makes it nine housemates to be evicted from the ongoing show.

More details to come

