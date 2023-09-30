Gunmen abduct 25 church members in Ondo

—- They’ll soon be rescued – Ondo police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than 25 choir members of the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke Igan, Akure, the state capital, have been abducted.

Reports had it that they were abducted around 3pm on Friday while traveling to Ifon in Ose council area of the state for a burial ceremony.

A church member, who spoke with newsmen said that the victims were going for the burial ceremony of a church member when the kidnappers struck.

According to her, the vehicle conveying the victims was abandoned on the highway.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami said that ” the police was informed that a church Bus with the Inscription CAC was abandoned around Elegbeka area and there are suspicions that the passengers in the vehicle were kidnapped.

Odunlami added” The Police Anti kidnapping squad and other tactical teams have been deployed to the area to rescue the victims and arrest all involved in the crime.

Details later…