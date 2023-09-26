Breaking: Gombe Tribunal dismisses ADC’s petition against Gov Yahaya’s victory 

Governor Yahaya

The Gombe State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the African Democratic Congress, ADC against Governor Inuwa Yahaya and his Deputy Manassah Daniel of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The ADC was challenging the declaration and return of Yahaya over alleged multiplicity and variations in the arrangement of names on the certificates of his deputy without accompanying affidavits, saying their ticket was rendered invalid.

It also alleged instances of corrupt practices and massive vote buying.

But, the tribunal struck out the petition on the basis of lack of proof.

The court said it was a pre-election matter and that the deputy had met the minimum certificate requirement to run.

Meanwhile, other judgments are underway.