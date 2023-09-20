Boy with missing intestine was to be transferred to the UK before his death – LASUTH

The management of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has revealed that there were plans to transfer the late Adebola Akin-Bright to Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK before he passed away.

According to LASUTH, Akin-Bright’s small intestine was discovered to be missing when he was brought to the hospital for correctional surgery.

Commiserating with Akin-Bright’s family in a statement on Wednesday, the hospital management expressed optimism that the appropriate professional body would step in to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death .

The statement read: “Suffice it to say that arrangements to transfer Akin-Bright to the reputable Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK had been carried to the final stages by the hospital management before he passed on yesterday.

“We are hopeful that the appropriate professional body will eventually step in to unravel the circumstances of Akin-Bright’s death.”

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday expressed sadness over the death of Adebola Akin-Bright, the 12-year-old boy with missing intestine.

Akin-Bright, who was admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), died on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the death of the boy as a painful loss, not only to the deceased family and friends, but also to him personally and the entire State.

He said that his death was painful, considering the efforts made by the Lagos State Government to save the young boy.

The governor sympathised with the late Akin-Bright’s family and friends, especially his mother, Mrs Deborah Abiodun, who did all she could and went the extra mile, as a mother, to save the life of her son.

He also commended the medical team of the LASUTH, who treated Akin-Bright for several months and gave him the best medical care before he died on Tuesday evening.

“I am saddened by the death of Adebola Akin-Bright, a promising 12-year-old boy who died at LASUTH after months of medical treatment to save his life.

”I had close contact with Adebola and his mother a few days ago at LASUTH and I was committed to doing everything humanly and medically possible to save him.

”The medical team at LASUTH did everything possible to save the boy. They gave him the best medical care based on our collective commitment to save Adebola but we lost him on Tuesday night.

”I am sad that we lost Adebola despite the huge efforts by his mother, Deborah Abiodun, the medical team at LASUTH and the Lagos State Government to save him.

”Adebola’s death is a painful and personal loss to me because of my commitment in conjunction with the medical team to save the boy,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that Akin-Bright would be missed by his family