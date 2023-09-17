Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Preview — team news, key stats

By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Nottingham Forest when they travel on Sunday to face AFC Bournemouth.

After slumping 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge before the international break, fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

This is most especially to get their Premier League campaign together after having picked up just one win from four league matches to sit a lowly 12th on the league table.

Mauricio Pochettino will be all out for a statement win knowing otherwise could set off an alarm at the Bridge rather too early.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are 16th on the league table having gone four matches without a win recorded so far.

Picking up all three points against an unconvincing Chelsea side could be the spark for the Cherries to take on the season by its jugular.

Team News

Lewis Cook is available for the Cherries after making his return from injury against Brentford before the international break, while Adam Smith and Marcus Tavernier are back in training.

Dango Ouattara is fit but all of Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes and Alex Scott are out.

Chelsea will be without Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile with the returns from long-term injury earmarked for the following week.

Also sidelined are Christopher Nkunku (knee), Romeo Lavia (ankle) and the trio of Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana and Marcus Bettinelli.

Key stats

Bournemouth have lost four of their six Premier League home fixtures versus Chelsea, with their only win being 4-0 in January 2019.



Chelsea have scored at least two goals in their last four matches against Bournemouth in all competitions.



Chelsea have won their last three matches against Bournemouth in all competitions.



18 goals have been scored in the last six meetings between these two sides.



Bournemouth have conceded ten goals in their last five matches across all competitions.