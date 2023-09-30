Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Preview – team news, head-to-head

Arsenal and Bournemouth return for Premier League action following their victories against Brentford and Stoke City, respectively, in the Carabao Cup during midweek.
Arsenal are one of the unbeaten teams in the EPL this season, while Bournemouth sits just one place above the relegation zone with no victory yet in the league.
Team News
Arsenal’s Declan Rice faces a late fitness test after coming off at half-time in the north London derby. Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Fabio Vieira are also doubtful.
For Bournemouth, Dominic Solanke, Tyler Adams, and Luis Sinisterra are doubtful. Lloyd Kelly, Emliano Marcondes, Alex Scott, and Ryan Fredericks are out of the game.
Head-to-head
Arsenal wins 10
Bournemouth win 1
Draw 2
Possible Lineup
Arsenal: Raya (GK); Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Jesus
Bournemouth: Neto (GK); Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Billing; Tavernier, Christie, Ouattara; Moor
Disclaimer
