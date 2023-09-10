Borno lost $6.8bn to insurgency, says Shettima, unveils 22.5km Jere Bowl road project

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on Saturday performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of about 22.5km Jere Bowl road networks which cut across many farming communities of Mafa and Jere Local Government Areas of Borno state.

The project to be handled by a Chinese Construction Company ltd is sponsored by the North East Development Commission, NEDC.

Similar projects were performed by the commission across some states in the region during the past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, especially the construction of 32km Garkida-Dabna road worth N6.3 billion in Adamawa State, 22.5km worth of N13.553 billion Jere-Bowls, 53km Gombe -Abba – Kirfi road in Bauchi State at the cost of N11.697 billion and the 54km Mutai – Ngalda road in Yobe which stood at the cost of N12.99 billion.

Shettima also flagged off the distribution of palliatives of food and non-food items donated by NEDC to the six states at the Government House Maiduguri with most of the governors of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi in attendance, while the other states of Taraba and Gombe were represented by their deputies.

The VP who was in Maiduguri since Friday used the visit and commissioned various people oriented projects including Mega schools, clinics and other social infrastructures executed by Governor Babagana Zulum as he marked his 100-days of second term in office.

Shettima after the ground breaking ceremony of the road project and the launching of the palliatives addressed governors and stakeholders of the region at Multi Purpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri.

He said, “Ten (10) years ago, most parts of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states were under the control of Boko Haram terrorists.”

The VP lamented that $6.8 billion (N312.8 billion) worth of property were destroyed over a decade insurgency in Borno state alone.

He therefore urged the commission to complete the road projects in Adamawa, Gombe and Bauchi state.

“The deplorable Gombe-Bauchi, Maiduguri-Damboa, Biu-Gombi federal roads are to be undertaken by NEDC this year,” noting that their completion could enhance security and the seamless haulage of goods and services in the region.

Speaking on the distribution of palliative, Shettima urged members of the National and State Houses of Assemblies to donate the Commission’s palliatives to the six governors for distribution.

While commending the NEDC for prudence, he noted that the commission left N237 billion in its account before the former president, Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the governing board.

At the groundbreaking ceremony of the project that cut across Ngowom- Koshobe -Zabarmari -Gongulong- Kaddamari and other agrarian communities, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali said the phase I project of 22.5km Jere Bowl Road Network, if completed, would improve mobility, connect other communities, enhance livelihood and improve security and agricultural productivity.

“The new Road is expected to stimulate economic activities, enhance security, and facilitate the free movement of goods and people in the popularly known Jere-Bowl of the state.

“Therefore, improving these road networks will bring several benefits, such as enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation of agricultural products, connecting communities and improving accessibility to essential services.

“It can also enhance social interactions, promote tourism, and improve overall quality of life for residents”. Alkali stated.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Commission, General Paul Tarfa (Retd), explained that majority of inhabitants are peasant farmers and entrepreneurs, hence the need for motorable road for easy transportation of goods and services.

While at the Government House Maiduguri, venue for the launching of palliatives donation, the Managing Director commended the Vice President for finding time to witness and unveiled the exercise.

He said, “We thank Almighty Allah for giving us the opportunity to gather here today to flag-off the distribution of Food and Non-Food Items by the Commission to our citizens in all the 112 LGAs within the North-East Region through the Executive Governors of Member States, and National and State Assembly Legislators. This is a direct response by the Commission to alleviate the hunger and food insecurity being faced by citizens, both of which are apolitical.

“The present economic situation has led to soaring prices of food items and heightened food insecurity nationwide. In his national broadcast of 31st July 2023 on the current economic challenges in the country, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) announced some short- and medium-term measures to be taken by the Federal Government to ease the economic hardship being faced.

“To key into Mr. President’s initiative to improve food supply, the Commission is now poised to provide assorted Food and Non-Food Items to bring some succour to the population of the Region.

“Today, we will donate the following Food and Non-Food Items, which cost about N15 Billion, through His Excellency, Mr. Vice President, to all the Executive Governors of the 6- Member States, the 18 Senatorial Districts, 48 Federal Constituencies, as well as the 6 State Houses of Assembly Constituencies for distribution to deserving beneficiaries across all the States in the Zone:

The items are 250,000 of 25kg Bags of Rice, 81,000 cattons of Spaghetti/Macaroni, 40,000 gallons of vegetable oil and 80,000 pieces of blankets.

Others include; 80,000 mats, 40,000 shadda (men wears), 40,000 wrappers for women folk as well as 80,000 children wears.

“Out of the 250,000 bags of rice available (worth about N10 Billion), 65,000 bags will be shared to the 6 State Governments for State-wide distribution, 36,000 bags to the 18 Senatorial Districts, 72,000 bags to the 48 Federal Constituencies and 30,000 bags to State Assembly Constituencies in the North-East Region.

“This distribution pattern applies to the other Food and Non-Food Items and is designed to encourage wider reach to the vulnerable population and promote inclusiveness.

“Coincidentally, most State Governments have setup their own committees for the distribution of palliatives. The Federal and State Assembly Legislators may use these existing platforms to reach their constituencies.

“Apart from the distribution of these palliatives, His Excellency, the Vice President this morning performed the groundbreaking of Phase I of 22.5km Road Project in Mafa and Jere LGAs. It is part of the 38.66km Zabarmari Area Roads Network from Ngowom-Koshebe, Galameri-Dusuman and Khaddamari-Zabarmari-Gongolong. This road is part of the network of roads being executed by the Commission to provide access to Jere Bowl, an important agrarian locality in Borno State, to enhance security and mobility of people and goods.

“Similar road projects are ongoing elsewhere in the Region such as the 32km Dabna-Garkida Road in Adamawa State, 53km Kirfi-Gombe Abba Road in Bauchi and Gombe States, and 54km Mutai-Ngalda Road in Yobe State, among others. There are also numerous other projects of the Commission in other sectors such as Mass Housing, Mega Schools, Hospitals, etc. These infrastructural projects are the strides the Commission has been taking towards the development of the Region as captured in the 11 Pillars of North-East Master Plan.

“They are also in tandem with the Federal Government’s initiatives to address the critical infrastructural deficit and catalyse long-term socio-economic development.

“While we delve into full implementation of the North East Master Plan going forward, the Commission will simultaneously key into the present administration’s transport initiative by partnering with the States to deploy affordable and energy efficient electric and CNG-fuelled vehicles.

“Indeed, we will factor our activities with the Renewed Hope Agenda initiatives for agricultural value chain, food security, energy, industrialisation and human capital development that can be synchronised with our schemes, programmes and projects.

“Finally, we wish to deeply appreciate the Presidency for the unwavering support and direction we always receive. We are grateful to all the State Governors for being our worthy Stakeholders, and to the National Legislators, whom we wish smooth oversight duties and expect maximum cooperation in terms of adequate funding for the Commission. We thank you and all other distinguished guests for gracing this event.” Alkali stated.