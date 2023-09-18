Borno federal lawmaker donates agro-equipments to 1,700 constituents 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Member representing Chibok/Damboa/ Gwoza of Borno state at the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Usman Jaha has shared agro equipments such as 20 Land Tiller machines, 1,500 pesticide spraying machines and 150 irrigation pump machines to assist about 1,700 farmers in his Constituency.

This is even as the Lawmaker expressed dismay over the renewed onslaught targetted at peasant farmers by terrorists which claimed 10 lives within the last 10 days in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

Making the donation in maiduguri on Wednesday, the politician said it was important that the resilient farmers enjoy their craft without pains at all.

He said that the only major pains farmer in his Constituency are going through is the challenge of being slaughtered while in their farms.

He specifically said, “from 9th to 19th September, 2023, members of Boko Haram insurgents killed 10 people in Gwoza”.

While addressing farmers at the Multi- Purpose Hall of the government house, Jaha called for a minute of silence for the repose of the souls of farmers killed while tilling their farms in Gwoza town.

“Look we are very sad at the geometric progression of killings in our land. And we are still helpless at the way these insurgents are killing our people with impunity.

” First we lost six farmers, then they slaughtered two and later they killed two yesterday while I was still on a condolence visit to the family of the previous farmers killed in Gwoza.

” A total of ten farmers have been killed within this period and the killings continues almost on a daily basis in Gwoza. But that can not deter me from helping my people because if boko haram does not kill them hunger will kill them.” he stressed

He advised the farmers to ensure that they use the equipments for the purpose intended.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Bukar Tijani expressed delight for the gesture from the Lawmaker, adding that it was right for members to learn how to farm for themselves because no government will supply all the food needed by its people if they do not farm.

“Use the equipments to your own good and make sure your neighbors who are farmers can benefit from the gesture to produce more food.

While flagging off the distribution of the items donated, Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by his Deputy, Umar Kadafur consoled the people of Gwoza, and by extension that of Bama local government area for the loss of the farmers recently due to onslaught by terrorists.

He commended the Lawmaker for not forgetting his people at this time of dire need from the pangs of subsidy.

He called on the beneficiaries to put the equipment to good use adding that the Lawmaker has done his best, but others will equally bring theirs accordingly so the people will become the all round beneficiaries.

Kadafur however called for collective prayers to bring back the past glories of the state.