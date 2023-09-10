Borno APC gets new chairman, secretary, other exco

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Hon. Bello Ayuba, the former state secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno, has been elected as the new state chairman.

Ayuba, a former secretary of the APC, emerged following the elevation of his predecessor, Ali Bukar Dalori, to the APC deputy national chairman, North.

The congress also saw the election of Barrister Loskuri, the former General Manager of Monday Market Maiduguri, as the new state secretary. A new deputy state publicity secretary was also elected.

In his acceptance speech, Ayuba expressed his gratitude and sense of responsibility.

“Today marks a significant milestone in my political career as I stand before you as the newly appointed Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Borno State. I am highly delighted and honoured by the trust and confidence you have reposed in me, and I accept this investiture with utmost gratitude and a sense of great responsi. I” he said.

Ayuba paid tribute to Governor Zulum for his exemplary leadership and acknowledged the achievements of the government in various sectors.

He further outlined his principles as Party Chairman, emphasizing loyalty, discipline, and mobilization of the people towards maintaining APC’s control in Borno. He warned against anti-party activities and promised to draw a red line in the forthcoming Local Government elections in January next year.

Ayuba said he offered himself as a servant and pledged to maintain fairness that would make the APC a darling for all.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who graced the extraordinary state congress, officiated by the Deputy National Chairman, said the principle of fairness was considered in electing ayuba as the next party chairman after Dalori’s exit.

He noted that Ayuba’s election was a testament to this principle, as he is the first politician from southern Borno to hold the position of the state chairman of a ruling party after many predecessors from the Kanuri-dominated north and central parts of Borno.

Zulum however enjoined party faithful to be loyal, united and shun rumour mongering that he had an issue with Vice President Kashim Shettima on who to emerge as Chairman of the great APC in the state.