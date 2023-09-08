Boniface wins Bundesliga Rookie of the Month

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigeria and Bayern Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface has won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month for August.

The German side took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the latest feat.

The 22-year-old fought off competition from Xavi Simons and fellow Noah Atubolu who is a goalkeeper.

Boniface has scored five goals in four games for the German side and had, only last week when the team faced Darmstard, won the Player of the Week and Goal of the Week.

Boniface is currently representing Nigeria in the AFCON qualifiers and will be hoping to play on Sunday when Nigeria face Sao Tome and Principle at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.