Boniface nominated for Bundesliga Player of the Month Award

Nigerian forward, Victor Boniface has been nominated for the Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month awards in the German Bundesliga.

Boniface has enjoyed a good start to the current campaign for Bayer Leverkusen after joining from Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals and provided two assists in his first three games for Xabi Alonso’s side.

His impressive record earned him his first international call-up to the Super Eagles squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (Afcon) clash against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday.

Also nominated alongside Boniface is Bayern Munich’s duo of Harry Kane and Alphonso Davies.

Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg), Kevin Behrens (Union Berlin), and Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzip) are part of the six-man nominee list.