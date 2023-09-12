Bolanle Austen-Peters eyes Oscars as new biopic, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti hits cinemas

The Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions has announced the arrival of a biopic, ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’ on the story of the legendary Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, mother to Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

This landmark film marks a new era in the production company’s illustrious journey and showcases its passion for creating captivating movies for global audiences.

The movie is now in Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island for an ongoing one-week screening, that will last till Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Directed by the visionary Bolanle Austen-Peters, ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’ (FRK) is notable for its brilliant storytelling, unique characters, and stunning craftsmanship and is already wowing audiences at the cinema since it started screening on September 8.

The film follows the story of Fela’s mother, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, from her pioneering days as the first female student at Abeokuta Grammar School to her marriage to Israel Ransome-Kuti. Together with her husband, they challenged oppression and created the Abeokuta Women’s Union, igniting a fierce battle against colonial and traditional rulers who stood in the way if fairness and justice.

This narrative artfully contrasts FRK’s tireless activism with her delicate balancing act as a wife and mother, revealing the indomitable spirit of a woman who changed the course of history.

This film emerges as one contribution to the important conversations people are having now around women, identity and the constant push for equality.

The phenomenal cast features groundbreaking performances from Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, Keppy Ekpeyoung, Adunni Ade, Omowunmi Dada, Patrick Diabuah and others.

Austen-Peters, the driving force behind the film, expressed her enthusiasm on where the film might be headed, stating, “Submitting Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti for the consideration of Nigeria Official Screening Committee (NOSC) towards 96th Academy Awards next year is a humbling and exhilarating experience. Our team poured heart and soul into this project, and this submission is a testament to their unwavering dedication.”

BAP Productions, known for its commitment to cinematic excellence, views this submission to NOSC as a significant milestone in its history.

Speaking about this, Yakubu Yahaya, an Associate Producer said, “It represents the values and artistic vision that have guided our company for years. The film will undoubtedly leave a mark on the global film scene, and this submission for Nigeria’s Official Selection Committee for the Academy Awards sets the stage for an exciting journey through the forthcoming global awards season.”