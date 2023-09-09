Bolaji Ajayi unveils origins of ‘Akiti The Hunter’

By Nwafor Sunday

Bolaji Ajayi, the creative genius behind the thrilling African action superhero series “Akiti The Hunter,” has revealed the inspiration and motivation behind the creation of the captivating literature.

In an interview, the author provided fans and readers with a unique insight into the creative process and the journey that led to the birth of “Akiti The Hunter.”

Ajayi shared her passion for storytelling and her deep connection to African folklore and mythology, which served as the bedrock for the creation of “Akiti The Hunter.”

She went further to discuss how her love for African culture and her desire to showcase its rich diversity and history in a fresh and exciting way inspired her to embark on this creative adventure.

“Akiti The Hunter” is a groundbreaking series that follows the journey of an extraordinary African superhero, Akiti, who possesses incredible powers and embarks on epic adventures to protect his homeland from supernatural threats and villains.

The series has been praised for its captivating storytelling, well-developed characters, and its contribution to the representation of African culture in the world of literature.

“”Akiti The Hunter” is not just a book series; it’s a celebration of African culture and a testament to the power of storytelling to bridge cultures and inspire audiences worldwide,” she said.

Bolaji Ajayi is an acclaimed author known for her innovative storytelling and commitment to promoting African culture through literature. Her passion for writing and her deep connection to her African roots have led to the creation of the thrilling “Akiti The Hunter” series, which has gained widespread recognition and praise from readers and critics alike.