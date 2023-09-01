Boko Haram: ‘We‘re determined to address challenges confronting soldiers in North East’

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has said that the Nigerian Army under his leadership is fully determined to address all the challenges affecting troops Operations in the ongoing war to eliminate remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

He stated this while speaking to Journalists on Friday while on an Operational visit to the North East Theatre of Operation (OPHK), Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

Lagbaja noted that the Nigerian Army has been receiving adequate support from President Bola Tinubu and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, adding that, necessary security steps would be taken to address insecurity not only in the North East, but the country in general.

He lamented that the increasing cases of kidnappings, banditry, planting of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by terrorists on highways is alarming, even as he expressed confidence that these new trend would be nip in the bud very soon.

On why he is in Borno, he said, since my assumption in office on the 23rd of June this year, i visited this theatre to felicitate with my troops during celebration of Eid -El Kabir. So am back hear this time around for an operational visit.

“I was just been briefed by the Theatre Commander on the operational, administrative and other security issues. I am here to also physically interact with troops so that i can have a firsthand information on the challenges affecting formations and units with a view to quickly address it adequately.

“From here, i will go round all the sector headquarters in Monguno, Damaturu among others to hear from the troops and take necessary actions in addressing the challenges that we have observed in the theatre, especially the new trend of kindapping of civilians on the highways and the use of IEDs to attack vehicles.

” I have also used the opportunity and commissioned the newly constructed two-story building of 30 families for Corporal and below of the Nigerian Army which will be allocated to the beneficiaries and their families.” Lagbaja stated.