Bodybuilder Neil Currey dies at 34

Champion bodybuilder Neil Currey has died at the age of 34.

Currey’s passing was revealed by Milos Sarcev, his former trainer, in a post on Instagram.

He penned: “Absolutely shocking, heartbreaking news – that my former athlete @neil_currey died today.

“My last/best memory of him was this smiling face after he won New York Pro and fulfilled his lifetime dream of qualifying for the Mr. Olympia.

“I am lost for words and filled with pain and sadness.

“My sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP Neil and God bless your soul.”

No statement has been released from Currey’s family regarding his passing, and no indication has been given to a cause of death.

The UK-born bodybuilder had his first professional competition in 2017 at the WBFF World Championships Pro Muscle Model.

Ever since, Neil Currey continued his rise to become one of the most well known bodybuilders on the planet.