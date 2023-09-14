Blackmail won’t stop me from liberating, industrializing Imo – Achonu, LP guber candidate

Achonu

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu, on Thursday alleged that blackmail against him by the government would not stop his moves to become next Imo governor to liberate the state from insecurity and industrialize it.

Achonu stated this while speaking to the people of Aboh Mbaise council area of Imo state, during the flag off of his governorship campaign.

He alleged that the use of propaganda against him by the government showed the sleepless night his candidature has caused the government of the day.

On what he intended to do for the state, as a governor, he said: “For the past thirty years I’ve been investing and providing employment for thousands of Imo citizens. I offered scholarship to thousands, employs and pays hundreds as well as invested in the agro industry which is one of the biggest in the entire South East, with a capacity to employ 2000 Imolites meaningfully.

“I know the whole blackmail against me was motivated by morbid fear of my towering antecedents and I want to say this before I forget, nothing will deter me from the determination to march to take back the state from the abyss of misgovernance, back to the path of glory.

“I am ready to industrialize Imo through establishment of two industrial parks in each zone of the state including a pharmaceutical park in Orlu zone.”

He also restated his commitment to grant full financial and administrative autonomy to the local government areas as soon as he takes over power, insisting that for real and sustainable growth and development to take place at the rural areas and state as a whole the local government system must be fully functional and alive.