Biden criticises Trump as majority of Reps votes against his impeachment 

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump are engaged in a heated argument over which one is taking a tougher line on China.

By Biodun Busari

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, launched verbal attacks on his predecessor, Donald Trump, saying he did not have regard for the Constitution.

Biden made this known in Tempe, Arizona on Thursday, adding that Trump was not driven “by common service and decency toward our fellow Americans but by vengeance and vindictiveness.”

Trump who ruled between 2017 and 2021 lost the 2020 US presidential election to Biden and has been indicted for inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Speaking about Trump during an appearance in Arizona, the US president said, “This is a dangerous notion, this president is above the law, no limits on power.”

“Trump says the Constitution gave him, quote, the right to do whatever he wants as president, end of quote. I never heard a president say that in jest.

“Not guided by the Constitution or by common service and decency toward our fellow Americans but by vengeance and vindictiveness.

“Seizing power, concentrating power, attempting to abuse power, purging and packing key institutions, spewing conspiracy theories, spreading lies for profit and power to divide America in every way, inciting violence against those who risk their lives to keep Americans safe, weaponising against the very soul of who we are as Americans.”

“This MAGA threat is a threat to the brick and mortar of our democratic institutions. It’s also a threat to the character of our nation,” he added.

Trump, a presidential Republican hopeful has been campaigning on Make America Great Again (MAGA), the movement Biden said, “does not share the basic beliefs in our democracy.”

Meanwhile, House Republicans began their impeachment inquiry against Biden on the same day he launched a blistering attack on Trump.

In a new national NBC News poll, 56% of registered voters said Congress should not hold hearings to start the process of removing Biden from office, while 39% say it should.

The House Oversight Committee gathered its first hearing in the inquiry, which Speaker Kevin McCarthy, announced two weeks ago to investigate Biden’s ties to his son Hunter’s business dealings.

It said the probe would focus on what McCarthy described as “allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption.”

US media revealed that the Speaker’s own conference was divided over the impeachment inquiry, and so were voters — who were also, unsurprisingly, divided along party lines over the proceedings directed at removing Biden from office.

The reports said the majority of Democrats (88%) opposed the hearings, while 73% of Republicans supported them.

In all, six in 10 independents opposed the hearings, and 29% say Congress should move forward with them.