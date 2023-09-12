‘Best news of the year,’ Eniola Badmus hails Tinubu as UAE lifts visa ban

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has hailed President Bola Tinubu for his diplomatic efforts that led to the United Arab Emirates lifting its months-long embargo on granting visas to Nigerians.

In a post via her Instagram handle, Badmu described the development as the “best news of the year.

Her words: “Best news of the year.”

“Dubai on my mind. Thank you, Daddy. Thank you, my President, @officialasiwajubat.”

Recall that Vanguard reported on Monday that the UAE lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

Also, an agreement was reached for the immediate resumption of flight schedules for both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines into and out of Nigeria without any further delay.