Benue Police rescue four-year-old trafficked child in Anambra, arrests two

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A missing four-year-old girl has been rescued from suspected child traffickers in Anambra state by men of the Benue State Police Command who also arrested two suspects in connection with the crime.

It was gathered that the little girl was reported to have gone missing on August 26, 2023 while at a playground in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

According to the source, her sudden disappearance was immediately reported to the police in Naka who transferred the matter to the State Command Headquarters for immediate action that led to the bursting of the syndicate behind the illicit business.

Confirming the rescue of the girl in a statement issued Tuesday in Makurdi, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene explained that operatives of the Command tailed the suspected traffickers to Delta and Anambra states.

According to her, “on August 26, 2023, at about 5 pm a report was received at Naka Police Division that a four-year-old child was missing. Immediately, a team of police officers were deployed for investigation.

“During investigation, one Sylvester Tior who was last seen with strangers in the neighbourhood around the children’s playground was arrested.”

The suspect was said to have informed the Police that “he met two strange women while he was on transit from Onitsha to Benue and assisted them in arranging an affordable hotel for them to spend the night but they left the area without informing him.

“Further investigations led the investigating team to Onitsha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, where the said suspects; one Constance Nkechinyere Nnamdi and Chinenye Okafor were arrested.

“These suspects led the Police to Eke-Nkpor in Anambra State where the child was eventually recovered.”

She noted that investigation into the matter was ongoing to arrest other suspects involved in the matter.