Benue: Police raids hideout of robbery gang tormenting Makurdi, arrests 4, recovers arms

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Four members of a suspected robbery gang tormenting parts of Makurdi town have been arrested by the Benue State Police Command after a raid on their hideout in the town.

The operation also led to the recovery of various calibres of firearms and ammunition.

The Command in a statement issued Monday in Makurdi by its Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene indicated that the arrested gang members were also suspected to belong to the same cult group.

According to Command, the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Joint Task Force, JTF, of the Command code named “Operation Zenda” after the receipt of credible intelligence.

The statement explained that “after credible intelligence was gathered about the armed robbery syndicate operating around Kighir, Kanshio and Adeke communities, officers from Operation Zenda JTF stormed their hideouts for raid.

“On sighting the police, the group engaged the police in an exchange of fire. In the process, one of the armed robbers sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to Teaching Hospital Makurdi where he was receiving treatment but eventually died and has been deposited at the hospital morgue.

“Other gang members arrested include; Tersoo Akatakpo aka ‘General’, Gowon Akatakpo, Ikya Atseriyol and Terver Iortimdee. The Suspects confessed that they are members of Junior Vickings confraternity, JVC, as well as armed robbers.

“Items recovered from them are; one single barrel gun, two locally made pistols, five live cartridges, four expanded empty shells of cartridges, two Dane guns, one red baret with JVC logo and three handsets suspected to be stolen.”

The Command stated that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation into the matter was completed.