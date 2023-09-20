Benue Police clampdown on illegal fabricators, possessors of fire arms

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr. Batholomew Onyeka has ordered a total clampdown on illegal fabricators and possessors of fire arms in the state.



The Command by the order directed individuals unlawfully in possession of arms and light weapons in the state to voluntarily submit such illegally possessed weapons to the nearest police station.

The order was contained in a statement issued in Makurdi by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene.



The Public Relations Officer in the statement explained that the order was in compliance with the directives of the acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun who “ordered a total mop-up of illegal arms in circulation.



“By this order, All Area Commanders, Divisional, Police Officers and Tactical Commanders are mandated to clampdown on illegal fabrication, sales, possession, and use of prohibited firearms in

the state.



“Individuals involved in unlawful possession of arms and light weapons are hereby warned to submit such illegally possessed weapons to the police at the nearest police station. This voluntary act does not attract any penalty.



“Members of the public are hereby urged to report all suspicious firearms related activities to their local police stations.



“This process is part of efforts to fight firearm related offences and create an environment suitable for peaceful coexistence.”