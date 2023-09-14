Benue: 20-year-old man nabbed, arraigned for alleged organ harvesting

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A 20-year-old man, Aondoaseer Agbadu has been arraigned at the Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court for alleged criminal conspiracy and organ harvesting.

The Prosecuting Police Officer, Inspector Godwin Ato in the First Information Report, FIR, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Aliade Gwer Local Government Area, LGA, to State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi via letter NO.AR:3100/BNS/AL/VOL.4/258, dated August 30, 2023.

Inspector Ato explained that on August 27, 2023 one Alexander Swati of opposite BIRS office, Aliade town reported the case at Aliade Police Station.

According to the Prosecutor, the report indicated that sometime in April 2023, “one Aondoaseer Agbadu of opposite Union Bank, Aliade criminally conspired with others now at large, deceived and took his 17 years old son, Terungwa Swati to Abuja.”

“While in Abuja they operated on Terungwa and harvested one of his kidneys and sold it to another persons without his consent and that of his son.”

He stated that the act was carried out in contravention of Sections 27 and 20 (1) (2) and (3) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

The Prosecutor said “During Police investigation, Aondoaseer Agbadu was arrested for committing the crime while others are still at large.”

At the mention of the case, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction, the prosecuting officer who told the court that the investigation into the matter was still ongoing, requested for additional time.

The Magistrate, Mr. Taribo Atta remanded the accused at the Makurdi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to October 23, 2024 for further mention.