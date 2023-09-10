Being K1 De Ultimate’s cousin has helped my music career – Sikiru Lemon

By Ayo Onikoyi

Having successfully released two albums, “Maturity” and “New Glory”, Sikiru Ademola, who is also known as Sikiru Lemon has just dropped another breath-taking album, titled “Switch-On”, as he arrived from Saudi Arabia.

The fast-rising Fuji act, a cousin to the Fuji legend, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, K1 De Ultimate said he had arrived to change things in the music arena.

Moyegeo omo Ojusagbaola Ogoji as he is fondly called by fans said, “This journey began in 1995. Although it’s been very rough and tough despite the foundation I have in the music industry, having had an Uncle who is an authority today in the entertainment world in Nigeria, I have some stories to share. Rising to the top in the entertainment circle takes a lot, but today, all glory be to God.

Narrating his experience at the just concluded 2023 hajj exercise, Sikiru Lemon said, “The feat of performing the Hajj as a Muslim would have been done since last year 2022, but I could not because my international passport was about few months to expire.

“So I had to defer it till this year. But, when it was 15 days before my departure to Saudi Arabia for hajj this year, my newly bought car had a terrible accident, and it was a total right-off. Many that saw the accident thought the occupant in the car was dead, but God saved me and I was able to perform hajj, a place where I met with my destiny as things have continued to turn good.”

In conclusion, Lemon said, “My link with Oluaye of fuji, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has been of great help. Now, people can see that music reigns in the family. The Fuji Legend is my Uncle, a younger brother to my Dad, doing his trade, has been a great blessing, and his mum too, a great mother I lived with when I came to Lagos for Greener Opportunity. She taught me some songs too, Alhaja Alimat Sadia is a good singer, I could say Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde picked it from her, and living with her back then also contributed immensely to what I practice today as a means of livelihood