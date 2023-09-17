Beheading Labour Party Chieftain barbaric, inhuman-Deputy Speaker, Kalu

…urges security agencies to fish out perpetrators

By Gift Chapiodekina, ABUJA

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has described as inhuman and barbaric the beheading of Mr. Zachary Maduka in Uturu, Isiukwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

Maduka, 70, a former Campaign Director of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, was also the home branch chairman of Uturu Town Union as well as the Head of a Vigilante Group of the area.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu on Saturday, Kalu expressed shock over the gruesome murder of the party chieftain reportedly made a spectacle of before the hapless members of his family by the unidentified assailants who also severed their victim’s head and made away with it.

The Deputy Speaker who represents Bende Federal Constituency of the State totally condemns the act, saying that such moral depravity was both a sin against God and a heinous crime against humanity.

Commiserating with the family of the deceased, Kalu said that his office will be willing to support the State government in its efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and rid the area of insecurity.

He also urged the security agencies to not only comb the nooks and crannies of the State but also deploy intelligence to fish out the culprits wherever they may have run to and bring them to book immediately.