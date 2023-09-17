Beheaded Abia LP chieftain: Otti visits family, charges security agencies to arrest perpetrators

Alex Otti

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti, Sunday, visited the family of the beheaded Abia Labour Party chieftain, Mr Zachary Maduka, at Umuchioke-Ezieke, Akpukpa, Uturu, in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state.

Maduka popularly known as Power Zac, was on Wednesday night assassinated by yet -to -be -identified armed men who attacked him at a joint in his Uturu Community and made away with his severed head.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Otti condemned the dastardly act and condoled with the bereaved family.

Otti described the deceased as a committed party man, adding that the loss was not just that of the immediate family but to the party and entire State.

Governor Otti assured that everyone involved in the killing of the deceased must be brought to book and directed security agents in the state to fish out the culprits.

The Governor who noted that it is not easy to endure such a tragic death, however, prayed God to console the immediate family, the Labour Party family and the people of the state.

Otti was accompanied on the visit by the Second Deputy Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nelson Nmerengwa; Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu; and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, among other top government officials.