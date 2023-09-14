Be impartial, accessible, MSSNLagos urges new commissioners

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, has urged the new commissioners sworn in in Lagos State by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to approach their duties with impartiality and be free from partisanship, nepotism, tribalism, or religious discrimination.

The Amir (President) of MSSN Lagos, Mr Kamoldeen Abiona, made this appeal in a congratulatory message to the new commissioners on Wednesday.

According to him, these dedicated individuals have taken up the mantle of responsibility to contribute to the continued growth and development of the state.

According to him, Lagos State is a diverse and inclusive society, and every resident must be treated equitably.

Abiona stated, “Be readily available to the common man and the less privileged. Ensure that your offices are accessible to all, and actively seek to address the concerns and needs of the people, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

“Maintain a high level of transparency in your actions and decisions. Public trust is paramount, openness and honesty are critical to building and sustaining that trust. Recognise that the success of your tenure will be determined by the positive impact you make from the outset of your term. Be accountable for your actions and the outcomes of government policies and initiatives,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Muslim students’ body has assured the state government of its unwavering support and collaboration with the commissioners in delivering quality service to the people of the state.

Abiona stated, “We firmly believe that your dedication to these principles will lead to the continued growth and prosperity of Lagos State and will ensure that every citizen, regardless of their background, enjoys the benefits of good governance.

“Once again, congratulations to the newly sworn-in Commissioners of Lagos State. We look forward to witnessing your remarkable achievements and positive contributions to our great state,” he added.

He stated, “The appointment comes at a crucial juncture, as the state strives to build on the successes of the previous term and further align with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Vision, with the primary goal of enhancing governance for the benefit of the masses, particularly the less privileged.

“In the pursuit of this noble enhancing governance to benefit the masses, we at the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit implore you to uphold impartiality, accessibility, transparency and accountability in service of the state,” he added.