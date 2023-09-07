BBNaija All Stars: You’re a fake housemate – Mercy challenges Kim Oprah



By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy has said she feels Kim Oprah is a fake housemate and she is not competing for the grand prize.

After the task on Wednesday, Mercy challenged Kim Oprah and explained that she nominated her for possible eviction because she felt she was not competing to win the show’s grand prize.

Mercy said: “I still feel like you guys are fake housemates with the way things played out on Sunday.

“Even during the first nomination, it was like a compulsory thing to put you guys up. It was a specific order to put one of you, new housemates up.

“So honestly right now I think you’re fake. And that actually changed my game, in fact let me tell you before you go outside and see it, I put you up,” she said.

According to Mercy, house guests, KimOprah and Omashola are fake housemates.

However, KimOprah defended herself. She noted that she is not a fake housemate, and last Sunday’s eviction made her a target for other housemates.

She said, “I actually spoke to Biggie in my diary session that he just put a target on our backs and that was not necessary

“I don’t know about Prince, I can’t speak for him but for Lucy, it’s very possible, she was just here for 2 weeks. How many fans do you think she’d have gathered to vote against Pere and Adekunle that were in the top 5?”