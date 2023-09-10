BBNaija: Tolanibaj unfollows Neo on Instagram after romantic moment with Ilebaye

Evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, Tolanibaj has unfollowed Neo on Instagram following his intimate night with Ilebaye on Saturday which saw them lock lips on the reality show.

Tolanibaj and Neo’s relationship lacked spark making it ordinary having first captured the hearts of fans with their chemistry at the start of the show.

The Nigerian actress clashed with fellow housemate Ilebaye over Neo, creating intense conflicts during their time in the Big Brother house.

However, when Tolanibaj was evicted, the Neo and Ilebaye became close and they eventually danced and had an erotic moment last night.

They shared a kiss on Saturday night after dancing together at the party, put an end to the worries fans have expressed over Neo and Tolanibaj’s relationship on social media since the clip of his intimate moment with Ilebaye went viral.

Moments later, it was noticed that Tolanibaj unfollowed Neo.