BBNaija: Omashola begs Biggie for loan to finance project

Big Brother Naija All Stars houseguest, Omashola, on Tuesday, requested a loan from Big Brother to finance a project.

Omashola made the request on Tuesday during his diary session, adding that he has a huge project ahead of him which he needs funds for.

He said he knew he could not win the BBNaija prize and that was the reason he was requesting the money as a loan.

Omashola said, “I have a project I want to run. I know you’re a generous guy. I came here as a guest, and I’ve been here for at least two to three weeks now.

“Don’t ask for my account details now. Don’t dash me. This is like a loan, even if it’s to pay you back small, small. Biggie, just call me back in here, and I’ll tell you how much I want. I know I am a guest, so I can’t get the N120million but just consider this one.

Big Brother responded that he would consider his request, saying, “Big Brother will consider your request.”

“Thank you sir. Thank you, daddy, but don’t forget the request,” Omashola replied.