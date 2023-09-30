BBNaija: Mercy Eke on the road to rewrite history as show ends tomorrow

By Benjamin Njoku

Despite what anyone will say, Mercy Eke has put up a good fight, and if she fails to win the grand prize of N120 million as the Big Brother Naija ends tomorrow, the Imo State-born reality TV star would have been the idol of many lovers of the reality TV show.

From the start of this season of ‘All Stars’ which saw 20 housemates enter the BBNaija house, if one is lucky to make the list of the six finalists, he or she can as well be adjudged as a winner.

Mercy started the game on a good note, making friends and woes, fighting where need be, but most importantly, remaining focused with her eyes fixed on the big prize.

She reached the grand finale on the 57 day of the show following the week 9 nomination which she was nominated just once, thereby not being among the week 9 nominated housemates. But the question on the lips of everyone is, can Mercy Eke rewrite history? For many, Mercy may not be lucky this time, and for others, the video vixen and entrepreneur still has what it takes to coast home to victory tomorrow. She won the season 4 ‘Peppe dem’ edition, in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the reality show and it’s possible for her to rewrite history.

Mercy’s evicted ally, Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney,believed that she deserves to win the N120 million grand prize, despite previously winning the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition in 2019.

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition winner said, “If you play a championship cup and win, you’d go home the next season and say don’t wanna play again? No, You have to keep winning.

“Mercy does deserve to win the N120m grand prize. If she wins it, that’s good for her profile. It’s good for her prestige. It’s good for whatever she is trying to build. So, if she wins it again that would be very nice. No cap.”

Sharing Whitemoney’s views, actress Diane Russet said “Everyone deserves a chance to win the Allstars, including those who have already tasted victory before. In my eyes, Mercy is a worthy winner. I am casting my vote for her, and I urge everyone to vote for Mercy Eke this season,” she wrote on IG.

In the same manner, busty actress Anita Joseph affirmed her support for Mercy Eke, reiterating her belief in her triumph in the competition. So also other celebrities who are rooting for Mercy to win for the second time.

“My comment section is on fire. Wetin dey worry una sef? “So is it a crime to win twice right?,” Anita thundered.

But from all indications, everyone is tipping Ilebaye as the possible winner of the show even though accusing fingers are being pointed at Beggie as preversing her for the last race.

Ilebaye has come a long way in the show, fighting and stepping on toes to make the list of tp 6, while escaping eviction.

Her strategy has surely paid off, and it may not come to many as a surprise if she’s eventually declared the winner of the show tomorrow. But like Ilebaye, we also have other strong contenders such as Pere, Adekunle, Cross and Cee-c who cannot be underestimated. But for anything, it’s a win, win for all the finalists.