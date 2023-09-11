BBNaija: I seriously need a woman to call my own – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney has opened up that he desperately needs a woman in his life.

Whitemoney also revealed that he has been suffering psychologically due to being single without a romantic partner for a long time.

He revealed this while expressing his feelings for Mercy Eke.

The ‘Shine ya Eye’ winner said he wanted to get to know Doyin but had to step back because Mercy came into the picture.

According to him, it was CeeC at first, but after they had a fight, he had to withdraw from her.

“Being single for a long time has messed up my mind psychologically,” Whitemoney said.

“It has messed me up in a way that I don’t know how to be with a woman, but I seriously need a woman to call my own, I need my own girl by my side,” he added.