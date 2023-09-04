BBNaija All Stars: Why I’ll never nominate Ilebaye for possible eviction — Doyin

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyin has revealed why she will never nominate her best friend, Ilebaye for eviction.

After Seyi, Ike, Lucy, and Prince were evicted on Sunday, the housemates have since discussed possible nominations for the week.

Doyin, during a conversation with Neo on Monday afternoon, ruled Ilebaye out of those she might name for posssible eviction.

Declaring her love for her estranged friend, she said: “I no fit ever nominate Baye for this house; that’s the truth. I like her.”