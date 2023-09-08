BBNaija All Stars: Why I considered voluntary exit after rift with Kim Oprah — Lucy

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars house guest, Lucy has revealed that battling with her mental health and the need to protect her brand made her consider a voluntary exit after a rift with fellow housemate, Kim Oprah.

Lucy said this on Thursday as a guest during a virtual meeting with newsmen, monitored by Vanguard.

During the virtual meeting, our correspondent asked about her journey in the house and why she considered a voluntary exit a few days after she joined the show housemates.

Recall that Lucy said she was ‘pissed’ and needed to go home because the chaos in the house gave her a headache.

Lucy opened up on how the show affected her mental health and why she chose to protect her brand rather than tarnish it just to entertain the fans, considering that she was not competing for the 120m Naira grand prize.

She disclosed that Kim Oprah said something that hurt her feelings and added to her mental struggles but she later apologized to her.

Lucy said: “She (Kim Oprah) said something, and I felt emotional. It was just an addition to whatever health I was already feeling, I felt like leaving since I was not there to win it. I just wanted to get out of the way rather than stay long and tarnish my brand.”

Lucy also explained that it was quite challenging staying in the house particularly how she considered a voluntary exit after she fell out with Kim Oprah.

She added: “As you have seen in the past few weeks, how some people in trying to entertain the crowd to go out of side or whatever, they have ended up shooting themselves in the foot. I did not want that for my brand, I have spent a lot of time building my brand and I would not risk it just to entertain people.”

Lucy stayed as a guest in the ‘All Stars’ house for two weeks before she was evicted last Sunday.