BBNaija All Stars: Venita in tears, accuses Seyi of saying ‘negative things’ about her to Adekunle (Video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure has been seen in tears after discovering that a fellow housemate, Seyi had been feeding her love interest, Adekunle with ‘negative things’ about her.

Venita while with Kim Oprah on Sunday morning in the dressing room could not fight back her emotions as she agonised over Adekunle’s sudden behavioral change at her.

Recall the duo confirmed being in a relationship during Sunday eviction show where host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu quizzed them on their real status.

“Seyi has been saying negative things about me to Adekunle, now Adekunle is not speaking to me because he thinks he’s doing what’s best for me but he’s not,” Venita told Kim while in tears.