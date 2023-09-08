BBNaija All Stars: Prince reveals Biggie’s secret task, how he fulfilled promise to Alex

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Prince Nelson has revealed the secret task he was issued as a guest of the house and how he helped his friend and fellow housemate, Alex.

Prince said this on Thursday as a guest during a virtual meeting with newsmen, monitored by Vanguard.

During the virtual meeting, our correspondent asked about his journey in the house and how he fulfilled his promise to Alex.

Prince disclosed that his secret task was to calm the tension in the house and he also came to keep Alex company while she navigate her way past the show.

He also denied leaking information to the housemates while on the show.

Prince said: “My secret task was to calm the tension in the house.”

He also explained why he chose to hand over the black envelope to Alex when he saw it.

He said he chose Alex because he came to fulfill his promise to help her navigate her way past the show.

Prince said he saw the black envelope easily because he checked the spot that other housemates did not consider checking.

Alex won the black envelope challenge and enjoyed immunity for a week after Prince — who was ineligible to enjoy the privilege of immunity from possible eviction as a guest — awarded the envelope to her.

Prince stayed as a guest in the ‘All Stars’ house for two weeks before he was evicted last Sunday as he is rooting for his friend, Alex to win the 120 million naira grand prize.