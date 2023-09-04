BBNaija All Stars: Omashola emerges Week 7 Head of House, picks Ilebaye as BFF

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars house guest, Omashola, has emerged as the Head of House for week 7.

He replaced Doyin as the HOH for this week after winning the ‘Ball Game of Luck.’

The Head of House game comprises a series of endurance and mental challenges that test the housemates’ strength and endurance.

In this week’s HOH game, housemates were paired up in groups of three to play an intellectual game. They were required to bounce a high number of balls into various set containers in two minutes.

All housemates were instructed to bounce a ball in a rectangular shaped box.

Venita, Adekunle, Neo, Cross, Kimoprah, and Omashola qualified for the second round of the games. Omoshola won the second round with all 22 balls in the right container.

As Head of House, Omashola (Sholzy) is immune from eviction this week.

For his BFFs (friends for the week), Omashola picked Mercy, WhiteMoney, Cee-C, and Ilebaye who was chosen as a BFF for the very first time.

Omashola also explained that his choice of Cee-C was to fulfill a promise he made to Ike who was evicted on Sunday.

Also, Kimoprah, Whitemoney, and Adekunle each found a black envelope during the black envelope challenge.

Adekunle picked the right black envelope and is immune from eviction on Sunday.

This means Adekunle is guaranteed to stay in the Big Brother house for at least one more week.

Kimoprah’s envelope read, “As you are” while Whitemoney’s envelope was an automatic nomination for eviction this week.