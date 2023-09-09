BBNaija All-Stars: Odds favour Mercy, CeeC, Ilebaye dark horse

By Ayo Onikoyi

Since the beginning of the special Big Brother Naija edition tagged “All-Stars” pundits have pooled their lots behind the women, saying the edition belongs to a woman winner. While the women have not exactly stuck together, having been on different lanes at many instances, they have shown at some point they possess the power to make it happen.

Going into the 50th day in the House, Mercy Eke, CeeC and probably Ilebaye, who may be considered as a dark horse appear to be in pole position to clinch the ultimate prize as their chances get brighter each passing day. It came as no one surprise to the clairvoyant followers when Venita revealed in her Diary Session that Omatshola, the Head of the House for the week, who came into the House just two weeks ago, told her that Mercy, CeeC and Ilebaye are the strongest Housemates on the outside.

Omatshola, who spent more than three weeks watching the show outside before coming sure, knows where the pendulum is swinging.

Out of the trio, Mercy appears to be the most favoured even though there seems to be some sorts of conspiracy against her winning the N120 million prize money. CeeC had looked good from day one, given her popularity index. Ilebaye was never in the picture but for her great showing in the House, being at the centre of most drama in the House.

Many believe this season is one for the women. Of course, women have not been particularly lucky on the show as more men have won than women.Since the inception of the franchise, only two women, Mercy and Phyna have been prosperous while four men have won. Namely; Efe Money, Miracle, Laycon and Whitemoney