BBNaija All Stars: Nigerians disappointed me again – Doyin

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, otherwise known as Doyin, has called out Nigerians for voting her out of the show.

She asserted that she deserves to be on the show because of her vocal personality but the fans disappointed her by not turning up with the required amount of votes to save her from eviction.

In a chat with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu published on Africa Magic YouTube channel on Monday, Doyin said she already dreamt about her eviction but was hoping “Nigerians would be smarter this time” to save her.

She said, “Honestly, before you called me, I thought I was going to leave because I already had the feeling; I had a dream. But then I was just hoping that Nigerians would be smarter this time around.

“I’m reality TV gold. There was a reason I was called [for the all-star edition by Big Brother]. I’m a very vocal person. Those are the type of people you need on the show.

“And, to be honest, there is no other person like me in that house. They are all very sneaky; talk behind backs. Nobody really has balls. I have a lot of balls. So, I should be there. But Nigerians, disappointing.”