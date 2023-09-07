BBNaija All Stars: Mercy Eke issued a strike by Biggie

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has been issued a strike for repeatedly violating the house rules.

Mercy was issued a strike for whispering and continuous microphone infringement, despite recent warnings and punishments.

This marks the first official strike against her during her stay in the Big Brother house.

On Thursday, Biggie confirmed the punishment and said if she received two more strikes, she would face immediate disqualification from the Big Brother Naija House which would potentially end her journey in the game and battle for the 120 million grand prize.

He said, “The clip you just watched was taken 48 hours ago. You have been found guilty of breaking the house rule on communication, despite the final warning to the housemates yesterday.

“You are hereby issued a strike, two more strikes and you will be disqualified.”

Big Brother quoted Article 16, Sub-article 3 of the house rule book, which provides explicit guidelines on the use of microphones by all housemates.

“The last paragraph of Article 16, Sub-Article 3, explicitly warns housemates that consistent or intentional infringements of this rule could result in severe consequences, including strikes or disqualification from the house.”

Mercy becomes the fifth housemate to receive the punishment after Ilebaye (two strikes), Ceec (one strike), Evicted housemate Ike (one strike), and Soma (one strike).

Ilebaye’s double strike was a result of physical violence after she laid her hands on Ceec and Doyin, Ceec’s was for goading, Ike’s strike was as a result of bullying, goading, and provocation through the vandalisation of fellow housemate, Ilebaye’s personal items while Soma earned a strike for an act of harassment against Angel and for flipping his finger at the camera.