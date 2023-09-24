BBNaija All Stars: ‘I’m afraid’, Venita expresses fear over her relationship with Adekunle

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure has expressed fear over the future of her relationship with her reality-TV partner, Adekunle.

Recall that Venita, who was shown the door today, had been experiencing some romantic tensions with Adekunle recently.

The troubles in their relationship became evident during a dinner date that Venita funded, using her Moniepoint coins.

When discussing her relationship with Adekunle with Ebuka following her eviction, Venita expressed skepticism about their prospects for a successful future.

Her words: “I don’t know; I think I will kind of wait for him (Adekunle) to come out. He knows my heart, knows how I feel, and I’m always telling him… I don’t like to open up very often, but I’m very afraid. We’ll see what happens.

On her journey on the show, she stated, “To be honest, the last time I was in the house, I didn’t stay very long…I’m happy with the new connections I have; I passed where I expected to reach on the show. I’m thankful for being on the show.

Venita was born on January 1st, 1987 in the United Kingdom.

She hails from Delta State and she completed her early education at Our Lady of Apostles School, Benin City before going back to the UK.

Venita Akpofure went to Kingston Hertfordshire University, where she earned her degree in Accounting.