BBNaija All Stars: Ilebaye qualifies for final after emerging ultimate HOH, picks all-female BFFs

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has qualified for the final of the show after emerging as the final Head of House (HoH) for the season.

Ilebaye joins Cross, who she replaces as Head of House, as the only confirmed finalists for the season.

The ‘Gen Z Baddie’ defeated Angel to win the endurance game on Monday during the arena games.

The nine housemates left were required to balance in one particular position on a very difficult platform for a total of three hours.

The 22-year-old won with a record of over two hours standing on the platform.

Ilebaye also got to select four BFFs (friends for the week) and chose Angel, Venita, Mercy, and Cee-C.

The four female housemates will share the luxurious HOH lounge with her and also have access to the gym, and bedroom for the week.

As the Head of House, Ilebaye is immune from this week’s possible eviction and she also secures a place in the finale.

Cross also qualified for the final after he purchased the ultimate immunity by gathering Moniepoint Coins (the legal tender in the house) from other housemates on Sunday.

The finale takes place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, with ₦120million cash up for grabs.