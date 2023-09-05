BBNaija All Stars: ‘I went too far’, Ike regrets trashing Ilebaye’s clothes

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former BBNaija AllStars housemate, Ike, has admitted that he went too far when he trashed Ilebaye’s belongings while in the house.

Ike, who was recently evicted from the house alongside Seyi and Lucy last Sunday, said he regretted his action.

He made this known during his interview with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Recall Vanguard reported that Ike trashed Ilebaye’s clothes and other items from her locker to frustrate her to act knowing she had had two strikes, and a third would have led to her disqualification.

“I am sorry again to everyone about some of the boundaries that I crossed. When I saw people’s reaction to the clip being played back, I was like okay I might have gone too far.

“There was no excuse, things just got out of hand. Once the energy came, I overdid it. It is something I struggled with a lot and had a lot of regrets about later. I definitely had to apologize about that publicly to the house and Ilebaye”, Ike said.