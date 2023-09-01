BBNaija All Stars: I had a dream you were sacked – Whitemoney tells Biggie

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney has unveiled the dream he had to Biggie, the invisible personality who anchors proceedings in the house.

Whitemoney narrated the dream during his dairy session on Thursday when Biggie had asked the Season 7 winner if he had anything to tell him.

He said, “Big Brother may nothing happen to you in Jesus name. May you never go, may you never change or replace.

”They brought another Big Brother. And that one no get joy, he wasn’t patient. That one no dey even listen. He will just say this is Big Brother, all of you should go to the arena. He was talking too fast.

“He’s not calm. He doesn’t even listen to the cries of the siblings. And again, may nothing happen to you.”