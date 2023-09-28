BBNaija All Stars: How I maintained my integrity despite ‘dirty’ game — Alex Unusual

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Alexandra Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual has revealed how she maintained her integrity in the house despite the ‘dirty’ game.

The actress and film-maker disclosed this during her recent post-eviction interview with newsmen, monitored by Vanguard.

During the meeting, our correspondent asked about her journey in the house and how she navigated her way while maintaining integrity.

She reiterated her non-conformist stance, stressing ‘Alex would always be Alex’, ‘the star of the all stars’.

“I would always be truthful about myself, I would always be different, there are no two ways about it. I would always stand as a competition to everybody even when I am not competing with anybody. I would always have something different to offer, I would always be myself. I will always be there for people that actually need me to be there for them. Alex would always be Alex. Like I said, Alex is the reason for the show. The star of the all stars, the main event, the maverick.

“When I went in there and I said I was the maverick, I knew because I am actually a non-conformist, the moment I had issues on the show was when I read that we were allowed to connive and to say who to nominate. I knew that would be very hard for me because I knew we were going to play very dirty. I am not someone that plays dirty, not in game, not in life. Even cards, I don’t play dirty in any way so I knew we were going to have an issue but the thing is that Alex would always be Alex.

“So when people say in extreme conditions, she behave differently, I will say NO, Alex would always be Alex in every condition, so one thing is that I will always be original and unusual,” Alex said.

Reflecting on how the show has shaped her as a person, she noted she now realizes the kind of power her personality carries from her experience in the house.

“The show has made me understand more the kind of power that my personality holds because before I was always like why is it that when I walk into a place, everyone tries to look for a way to take her out like Alex becomes the problem. Even when I haven’t said a word so now I understand the kind of power that I carry. I am proud of it.

“I’m proud of how much power and presence my personality has and I will never doubt myself again. I have learnt that. I knew before that in some places, what you expect is integrity over loyalty and that is how it was for me in the house, and now more than ever, I know that it is integrity from people over loyalty.”

On her self-professed title as the star of the “All stars” and “the main event”, Alex said: “I am the main event and this is not pride, it is just knowing who you are and the show helped me more to know more of who I am. The first time I was on the show, I was just a happy child that was always dancing and playing. I did not really have anything of myself to sell. Like I always said, I went from school to the show and did not know what I wanted to do but now, a lot of people know a lot of things that I do. If they say thay do not know, it is because they just want to live in denial.

“So, yes, I was able to sell a lot of other things that was the show aside Alex the dancer, when it comes to the dancing and the party, yes I still held it down. When it comes to the task, the times I decided to involve myself in all of the task, it actually went well.

“So, yes, I sold the party well for the show, I sold the show well for the show, I was the main event.”