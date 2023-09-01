BBNaija All Stars: How I discovered Ilebaye has been playing a game – Doyin

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Doyin has revealed that her former friend Ilebaye has been playing a game all along.

Doyin made this known following the clash between Ilebaye and Whitemoney over the sound system and piano availed the house for their wager.

Ilebaye had turned on the volume after Whitemoney had turned it off, leading to a heated dispute between the duo.

According to Whitemoney, Ilebaye only wanted to disturb by increasing the volume of the system at an odd hour, hence asking her to lower the sound.

Speaking to Cross after the incident, Doyin said that Ilebaye had changed from whom she was in the Level Up season.

She said she felt stupid when she realized Ilebaye had been playing a game, admitting that it was too late ”as the viewers would have given the money to her.”

She said; “Ilebaye has been playing a game. Watch her videos from Level Up season, she’s not the same person. When i realized her game, I felt so stupid. But it’s too late, the viewers would have given the money to her. Whitemoney was the first person to tell it to me but i called it bluff. We’ve all been fooled”