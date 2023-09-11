BBNaija All Stars: Cross emerges Week 8 Head of House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate, Cross has emerged as the head of house (HoH) for week eight on the reality TV show.

Cross came out top in the Monday night challenge, defeating 12 other housemates.

The housemates were shared into three teams to roll snooker balls across a long bar into the available baskets.

Players were to make sure that five balls were rolled to the other end of the bar within five minutes.

At the end of the game, Cross had the highest number of balls with four while White Money and Angel had two balls each.

Cross, by virtue of the win, also got immunity from this week’s eviction nomination.

Cross picked Pere, Neo, Adekunle, and White Money as his BFFs.