BBNaija All Stars: Ceec, Mercy Eke express admiration for Biggie

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, CeeC and Mercy Eke have expressed their admiration for the coordinator of the reality show, known as Biggie.

The ‘invisible’ coordinator of the Big Brother reality show communicates with the housemates during diary sessions, games, house tasks, and other important functions via voice conversations.

In a conversation with Whitemoney on Monday afternoon, the duo eulogized Big Brother for his ‘intellectual capacity,’ his ‘strength,’ and other attributes that they imagined such as his height and aura.

CeeC said: “You just know he [Biggie] smells so nice. Do you know what gets me? His intellectual capacity. You can feel that he’s tall.”

Mercy responded and said: “He [Biggie] has a solution to everything. Even when he keeps quiet, it’s tempting. You can just feel it. You can feel his strength. And when he now does ‘hmmm’, you will just be blushing anyhow.”