BBNaija All Stars: Biggie issues strikes to Pere, Doyin, Adekunle, Venita

Big Brother has issued strikes to housemates, Pere, Doyin, Adekunle, and Venita for breaking house rules in week 7 of the ongoing reality show.

Recall Vanguard reported how Pere and Doyin got into a heated argument over claims that he told her and Ceec that Cross, his friend and buddy, likes Kim and is getting close to her even when Cross knows he (Pere) also likes her.

Reacting to the incident, Biggie found Pere guilty of destroying his property (breaking the wall), which is against the rules of the game.

On the other side, Doyin got a strike for goading and verbally abusing Pere during the said fracas after Thursday’s night party.

Doyin’s actions were considered unacceptable by Biggie, leading to her reprimand.

Meanwhile, Venita and Adekunle were issued a strike by Big Brother over their failure to adhere to the house rules as she was guilty of infringement against Biggie’s electronic systems by switching off the microphone and backing off Biggie’s camera with Adekunle.